Brokerages Set Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.57. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.