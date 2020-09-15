Brokerages Set First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $21.79 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $466.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

