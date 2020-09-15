Brokerages Set Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $29.11

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CPSI stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

