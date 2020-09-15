Brokerages Set Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Target Price at $33.14

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

AVT stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after purchasing an additional 903,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 824,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,358,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 810,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

