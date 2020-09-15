Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $39.17

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 153,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.