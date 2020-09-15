Brokerages Set 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price at $33.70

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $602,910.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,253 shares of company stock worth $17,936,265 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 1life Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. 1life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

