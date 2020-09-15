Brokerages Expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.96 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $43.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.47 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $52.60 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

