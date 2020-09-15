Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $11.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $65.00 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

