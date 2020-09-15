Brokerages Anticipate FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

