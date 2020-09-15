BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.