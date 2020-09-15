BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised BP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.74.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $19.84 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.