BP (LON:BP) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

