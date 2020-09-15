Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $37.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

