Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,111. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 133.85%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

