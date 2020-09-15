BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.69. BiomX shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHGE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiomX Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

