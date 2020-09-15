Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $102.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In other Bill.com news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,288,462 shares of company stock valued at $411,848,127.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 172,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,922.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -153.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

