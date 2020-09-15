Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given New GBX 5,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,891 ($76.98) to GBX 6,055 ($79.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,940 ($77.62) to GBX 6,330 ($82.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,966 ($51.82) to GBX 4,541 ($59.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price objective (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,660.62 ($60.90).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,459 ($58.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,533.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,234.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $99.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,568 ($59.69), for a total transaction of £548,160 ($716,268.13).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

