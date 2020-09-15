Benchmark Raises Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $57.00

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

