Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.