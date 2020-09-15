Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,237.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00469688 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009853 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009600 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

