BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,597.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

