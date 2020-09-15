Barrington Research Weighs in on Healthequity Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthequity in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.