Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $140.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $680,242.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,462.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,948 shares of company stock worth $13,187,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

