Balentine LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,229.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,597.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

