B. Riley Weighs in on ITUS Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANIX)

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get ITUS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ANIX opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. ITUS has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.44.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.