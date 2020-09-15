B. Riley Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a research note issued on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 73.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.