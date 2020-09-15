Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Position Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

