ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$23.07.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.95 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$666,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$909,994.31.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

