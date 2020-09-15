Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $11.13.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
