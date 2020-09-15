Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.