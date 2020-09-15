Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.03 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

