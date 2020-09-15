AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,400 ($109.76) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,443.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,117.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

