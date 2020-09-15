Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Asia Broadband
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.