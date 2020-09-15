Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

