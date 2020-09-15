Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,561. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

