Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.85 ($5.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.96 and a 200 day moving average of €5.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

