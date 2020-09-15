ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARKEMA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.56. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

