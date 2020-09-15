Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003365 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $45.39 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,064,478 coins and its circulating supply is 123,693,581 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptomate and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

