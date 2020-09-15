Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ARLUF opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

