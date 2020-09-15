ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Shares of APAJF opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81.
About ARC Resources
