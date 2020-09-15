ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of APAJF opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81.

About ARC Resources

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets.

