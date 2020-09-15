Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,229.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,597.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

