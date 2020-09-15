Andrew Jong Soo Ryu Sells 331,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 331,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$51,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,319,050.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 620,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$58,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 9,300,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$919,770.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 279,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00.

Shares of DM opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. Datametrex AI Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.22.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.