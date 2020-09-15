Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANDR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
