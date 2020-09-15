Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

