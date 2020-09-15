Analyzing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Trade Desk alerts:

71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trade Desk and the Rubicon Project’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 30.23 $108.32 million $2.27 188.33 the Rubicon Project $156.41 million 3.99 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -15.30

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and the Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43 the Rubicon Project 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $432.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. the Rubicon Project has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.84%. Given the Rubicon Project’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and the Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91% the Rubicon Project -32.44% -16.03% -5.98%

Summary

Trade Desk beats the Rubicon Project on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.