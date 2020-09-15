Analyzing TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and EVN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVN $2.49 billion 1.25 $341.23 million N/A N/A

EVN has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A EVN 15.14% 7.51% 4.17%

Summary

EVN beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

