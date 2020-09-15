Analyzing SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) & Peoples Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PEBO)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.78 $53.69 million $2.93 7.14

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SBT Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp 14.66% 6.21% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats SBT Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

