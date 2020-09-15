Analyzing Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC)

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 7 6 0 2.36 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $50.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.19, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.90 $176.07 million $3.69 10.85 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.85 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.85

Regency Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

