Analysts Set Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Target Price at $1.73

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.