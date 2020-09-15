Analysts Set Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$26.33

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several analysts have commented on TOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$29.47 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$44.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 0.9916935 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

