Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $97.44

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 75.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

