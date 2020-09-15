Analysts Set Expectations for Rev Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rev Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rev Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

REVG stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,288 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 406,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

